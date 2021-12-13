2 missing after cargo ship crash in Baltic Sea

The content originally appeared on: CNN

It is not clear what caused the collision, but a preliminary investigation into gross negligence in maritime traffic is now underway, the Swedish Coast Guard said. Ten boats and several helicopters had begun searching for the duo, but the at-sea component of the search and rescue operation has since been called off.

“The ship has now been towed to shallow waters so divers from the Swedish coast guard can go inside and search it for survivors or casualties,” Fredrik Stromback, a communications officer at the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA), told CNN.

The ships crashed into each other between the Swedish town of Ystad and the Danish Island of Bornholm at about 3:30 Central European Time. The accident happened in Swedish territorial waters, and both vessels were heading in the same direction, Reuters reported.

One of the two, the Danish-flagged Karin Hoej, capsized. Two people who were believed to be on board the 55-meter long (180-foot long) ship have not been accounted for, according to the SMA. Authorities said it’s believed the Karin Hoej was not carrying any goods at the time of the crash and was operating a reduced crew.

