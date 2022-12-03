1st female-owned construction company gets ISO 9001 certification

Black Immigrant Daily News

B&J Civil Works’ GM, Beverley Tapp, receiving the ISO certification

B&J Civil Works is the newest addition to Global Compliance Service’s (GCS) list of ISO 9001:2015 certified companies in Guyana and the first female-owned construction company to achieve this certification.

The company, formerly known as J Tapp Road Construction, commenced operations in 1993.

With over 29 years of experience, B&J Civil Works is one of the longest-serving construction firms in Guyana. After years of hard work from their leadership team, and with the assistance of a quality management consultant, they were able to accomplish the required documentation and implementation.

In a statement, the company shared, “We take pride in our role and contribution towards the infrastructural development of Guyana, providing work to both Government agencies and the private sector. We are committed to delivering projects on time, within budget, and to the satisfaction of clients, stakeholder groups and end users.”

Additionally, it was shared that their mandate revolves around providing high-quality, cost-effective contracting solutions to the public and private sectors. Services include roads and associated infrastructure (drains, culverts, bridges, and retaining walls) as well as the construction of major bridges and structures.

Some of their major projects have included pedestrian overhead crossings at Eccles, Peters Hall and Houston; the Cable Landing Station at Carifesta Avenue; and construction of the link road from A Field to D Field Sophia.

General Manager and Senior Engineer, Beverley Tapp related, “ISO 9001 certification ensures quality and efficiency through the establishment of systems and standards through the implementation of documented critical processes, policies, and forms.”

“We would like to thank our customers, suppliers, and support organisations who have remained with us and assure you of our commitment to the improvement of our quality of service. ISO 9001 has at its core a focus on continual improvement and we will always work towards that,” she further added.

Companies certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard have established a Quality Management System, which provides a framework for the delivery of consistent quality products and services as defined within its scope of certification. ISO 9001 is the internationally recognised standard for a quality management system (QMS) that was developed and published by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

This certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to improve internal systems, build quality management systems and operate effectively at different levels, including the ability to focus on customer requirements and constantly find ways to become resilient and sustainable.

NewsAmericasNow.com