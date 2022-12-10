17 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Health has reported that 17 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Consequently, Guyana’s active COVID-19 cases have gone up to 219. This including five persons in institutional isolation and the remaining 214 persons in home isolation.

There are no patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1285, while the country’s total number of recoveries from the life-threatening virus is now 70,241.

