16 pounds of compressed marijuana discovered in barrel at the Port

REAL NEWS: Almost $100,000 worth of marijuana was seized on Wednesday, February 8, during another joint drug-interdiction operation at the Deep Water Harbour.

Reports say that officers from the Narcotics Department and Customs Enforcement Unit went on duty at the port at about 1:40 p.m.

During the operation a blue barrel was searched, and officers came across 32 vacuumed-sealed packages of cannabis concealed among other goods.

Pending further investigations, the barrel and its contents were taken to Police Headquarters. It was determined that the drug weighs 16 pounds and carries an estimated street value of $96,000.

