14-year-old Palestinian shot and killed by Israeli forces, says Palestinian health ministry

Bethlehem, West Bank (CNN)A 14-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Bethlehem late Friday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The family of the victim, Zaid Saeed Ghuneim, said the teenager had just finished dinner and was on his way to his grandparents’ house when he was shot. His brother, Yazan Ghuneim, told CNN that his brother was hiding in a garage when Israeli soldiers cornered him.

“They put two bullets in his legs, two in his back and one in his neck. They assassinated him,” Ghuneim told CNN at the family home. “He was my best friend. A lovely, peaceful boy who wanted to help everyone.”

An eyewitness to the shooting, Um Muhammad Al Wahsh, showed CNN a video she took immediately after the incident. In the footage, there is blood pooled on the floor of a parking garage and smeared across a car. According to Um Muhammad, she saw Zaid Saeed Ghuneim run into the garage and heard him plead for his life.

“He was screaming and kept saying, ‘I didn’t do anything! Don’t shoot me!'” she told CNN.

