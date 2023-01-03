138 Student Living turns the tides for wards of the state Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The 138 Student Living Jamaica team members hosted a special holiday treat for over 70 wards of the state with special needs from the Jamaica National Children’s Home near Hope Gardens and tiny tots from the nearby City of Refuge Home, Mavis Bank.

The children waited patiently on the verandah of the Tegwyn Unit of the Jamaica National Children’s Home for helpings of drinks, hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn and delicious chicken.

When the clown showed up to entertain, the children couldn’t contain their delight, especially when he made balloon crowns for their little heads, painted their faces and danced and pranced to their amusement.

Cranston Ewan (left) Chief Executive Officer, 138 Student Living presents a 43-in smart TV to Yanique Thomas-Shepherd (right), Administrator of the Jamaica National Children’s home with the assistance of Cheryl Clarke (second left), Human Resource Manager and Angella Nelson, Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer, both of 138 Student Living. (Photos: Contributed)

Some children hovered near the bounce about set up on the grounds, no doubt waiting for permission to jump in, while employees of 138 Student Living – which offers student accommodation at The UWI Mona Campus – played balloon ‘fights’ and football with their guests.

Cranston Ewan, CEO of 138 Student Living Jamaica, along with Cheryl Clarke, human resource manager, and Angella Nelson, executive assistant to the CEO, presented a 43-inch smart television set to the Administrator of the Jamaica National Children’s Home, Yanique Thomas-Shepherd, which brought a megawatt smile to her face.

“Our TV broke down in June this year, so the children are looking forward to enjoying this replacement,” she responded.

Keyran Stewart (R), senior security supervisor, 138 Student Living and a ward of the state start a balloon ‘sword fight’ to the amusement of 138 Student Living CEO Cranston Ewan. (Photos: Contributed)

Ewan noted that 138 Student Living hosted similar Christmas Treats for the wards of the state in previous years prior to the pandemic, but this event was special as it reinstated the company’s continued commitment to the home.

He, and team members, mingled with the children, while Alton Bailey, the company’s health, safety and environmental coordinator and deejay for the day, left all in attendance spellbound with the latest music.

The five-hour event ended with a screening of the family movie Home Alone.

NewsAmericasNow.com