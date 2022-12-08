12-year-old JT Ambrose Student is the latest victim of a hit and run

Black Immigrant Daily News

The mother of the young boy who was who was struck down in a hit and run accident today has called on the nation to pray for her son.

She made the tearful appeal on social media while sharing an image of the boy being treated.

The 12 year old JT Ambrose School Student is the latest victim of a hit and run.

Shortly after 8am the student along with his siblings were walking to school on Jonas Road, All Saints in the vicinity of CMM Neighborhood Supermarket when he was hit by a white jeep with rental plates.

The driver did not stop as loud screams from the youth alerted individuals in the area.

The extent of the student’s injuries is unknown at this time, he was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center.

A driver was able to record the perpetrator’s license plate and turned the information over to the police. (STATE MEDIA)

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com