10 things you should know about Juanita, Pepe and Lupita, the manatees that return to their natural habitat today

Santo Domingo, DR Today the manatees Juanita, Pepe, and Lupita begin their process of liberation from the National Aquarium. For this purpose, for more than three months, specialized personnel have been working with them in their adaptation to return with their lives in the sea. The Ministry of Environment published yesterday extensive details of the process they are carrying out together with technicians from the National Aquarium. Here is a summary of questions and answers you should know about Juanita, Pepe, and Lupita. 1.Who are the manatees? Juanita, Pepe, and Lupita are three manatees of the Antillean species, found in different years in the Dominican Republic waters. 2. Why and since when have they been in the Aquarium? Juanita and Pepe were rescued separately in 2012. Juanita was with more […]